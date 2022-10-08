AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NIMA organises webinar to observe World Maritime Day

Press Release Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), organised a webinar to mark the celebrations of World Maritime Day 2022.

The World Maritime Day (WMD) is celebrated every year to signify the contributions of International Maritime Industry in World’s economy and to bring attention on the importance of safety in shipping, maritime security, technology and marine environment.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR GREENER SHIPPING”. Director General Ports & Shipping Alia Shahid graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Director General National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem (retd), in his opening remarks welcomed the Chief Guest, speakers & the participants. He highlighted the significance of this year’s WMD theme and spoke about NIMA’s efforts for promotion Maritime sector of Pakistan.

Earlier as a moderator of the webinar, Director NIMA Karachi Cdre Ali Abbas (retd), stated that the state of Maritime Sector in Pakistan with particular focus on the global modern trends and technological advancement to reduce the GHG emissions.

Alia Shahid addressed the participants and stressed upon the emerging new technologies and the importance of greener shipping for a safe and sustainable future. She emphasized to adopt the technological advancement in shipping industry and assured all out support from the ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NIMA National Institute of Maritime Affairs World Maritime Day Alia Shahid

Comments

1000 characters

NIMA organises webinar to observe World Maritime Day

FO rules out any theft of diplomatic cipher

Power for zero-rated sectors: MoF asked to arrange funds

Oil jumps 4pc to 5-week high lifted by OPEC+ output cut

US bill pressuring OPEC+ after oil production cut gains momentum

Exemption to capacity payment cut: PQEPC accuses CPPA-G of ignoring PM’s orders

UN seeks more money for poor states

POS integration mandatory by 10th: FBR notifies list of 85 unregistered retailers

SPI inflation up 0.29pc WoW

12 uplift projects worth Rs599bn approved by Ecnec

New leaked audiotape reveals IK’s ‘Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq’ anti-PDM strategy

Read more stories