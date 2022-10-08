PARTLY FACETIOUS: Prodigal habits die hard

“I was not impressed.” “Hey they didn’t have enough time to organize a big reception committee for The Prodigal’s return, daddy directed that it be organized but with Dar in Islamabad it wasn’t as large as she merited.”

“Three things my friend. First Maryam Nawaz is not The Prodigal because she does not indulge in any wasteful expenditure….”

“If you are referring to her not giving any personal money to the flood relief victims then let me inform you that it is family policy, and the rationale is that giving money to those afflicted by natural disasters is…”

“Stop right there.”

“Our politicians…”

“I said stop.”

“OK second point why you cannot compare Maryam with The Prodigal parable is her brothers and son at the airport to welcome her and if I remember correctly in the parable when The Prodigal returns the brother is angered at the welcome accorded to the dissolute brother by daddy…”

“Ha ha, I heard that the three Sharif wives, brother Hussain’s two and Hassan’s one, have left for emergency surgeries that may require them to be away from London till The Prodigal returns to Pakistan.”

“London hospitals are good, where are they getting their surgeries…”

“Anywhere but in London.”

“OK I get it and the third point?”

“Third point is that The Khanzadehs took the trouble to welcome her by shouting slogans against her so she may have to sneak out to do her shopping and hope none of those dratted Khanzadehs are rich enough to shop in the very expensive shops…”

“One word of advice: Madam could you not buy fur coats/jackets’/shawls because that is not favoured by environmentalists and you know climate change has wrought havoc in Pakistan and…”

“How dare you give her advice! The only one who can give her advice is daddy and no one else…”

“OK, OK, but when I said I was not impressed I was referring to the deal struck by Dar with the exporters. I mean agreeing to 19.99 rupees per unit electricity, rather than 9 cents, is inexplicable besides it not only implies he will dish out 90 to 100 billion rupees from my tax money but it is also violative of the deal with the International Monetary Fund…”

“The guy is really something - he reckons he can convince anyone of anything…”

“The one he has been able to convince so far is Nawaz Sharif…”

“As Mark Twain wrote, reader suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a Member of Congress. But I repeat myself.”

“Tut tut tut.”

