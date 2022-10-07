AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
AVN 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
FLYNG 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.87%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
OGDC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.3%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.84%)
TREET 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
TRG 145.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.58%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 16.7 (0.39%)
BR30 16,536 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,297 Increased By 136.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,953 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says Zelenskiy’s comments confirm need for ‘special operation’ in Ukraine

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 01:35pm
Follow us

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggesting NATO should launch preventive strikes on Russia “confirmed the need” for what it calls its “special operation” in Ukraine.

In a discussion with the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, Zelenskiy said he believed strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons.

Five killed by Ukrainian strike on bus in Kherson region

He did not go into detail about what kind of strikes he meant, and made no reference to any need for nuclear strikes.

Russia NATO Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Ukraine and Russia Ukraine’s

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says Zelenskiy’s comments confirm need for ‘special operation’ in Ukraine

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to record gains against US dollar

Audio leaks saga: Imran purportedly talks about 'purchasing 5 MNAs'

Power tariff for five export-oriented sectors: Overwhelmed by APTMA push, Dar announces subsidy

Accountability court cancels finance minister Ishaq Dar's arrest warrant

India’s RBI sells dollars as Indian rupee hits record low on US rate hike fears

Oil heads for weekly gain after OPEC+ cut despite economy headwinds

Sri Lanka top court allows proceedings against former President Rajapaksa, others

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Rizwan the man again as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in T20 opener

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

Read more stories