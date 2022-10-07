AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
Webinar on World Maritime Day held

Press Release Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), organised a webinar to mark the celebrations of World Maritime Day 2022. The World Maritime Day (WMD) is celebrated every year to signify the contributions of International Maritime Industry in World’s economy and to bring attention on the importance of safety in shipping, maritime security, technology and marine environment. The theme for this year’s celebration is “NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR GREENER SHIPPING”. Director General Ports & Shipping Ms Alia Shahid graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Director General National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, HI(M), (Retd) in his opening remarks welcomed the Chief Guest, speakers and the participants. He highlighted the significance of this year’s WMD theme and spoke about NIMA’s efforts for promotion of Maritime sector of Pakistan. Earlier as a moderator of the webinar, Director NIMA Karachi Cdre Ali Abbas SI(M) (R), stated that the state of Maritime Sector in Pakistan with particular focus on the global modern trends and technological advancement to reduce the GHG emissions.

Eminent speakers, Captain Anwar Shah, Board Member PNSC, Captain Jamil Akhtar, Marine & Insurance/ Takaful Professional, and Tariq Majeed, Executive Director (SM), PNSC, presented their paper and shared intellectual insights and highlighted the significant need to protect and preserve the environment through de-carbonization technologies in the shipping sector.

On this auspicious occasion, The Chief Guest Director General Ports and Shipping, Ms Alia Shahid addressed the participants and stressed upon the emerging new technologies and the importance of greener shipping for a safe and sustainable future. She emphasized to adopt the technological advancement in shipping industry and assured all out support from the ministry of Maritime Affairs.

