PYMA vows to solve problems of member organizations

KARACHI: The newly elected senior vice chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) Sohail Nisar and vice chairman for Sindh Balochistan region Muhammad Javed Khanani expressed their determination to make the efforts of previous officials more fruitful, saying that they will solve the problems faced by polyester cotton yarn trading and manufacturers through mutual consultation.

PYMA office-bearers further said they will raise a strong voice at the federal level. In this regard, proposals will be compiled and sent to the federal government in mutual consultation with PYMA members so that the problems faced by the business community related to yarn business can be solved amicably.

In the Annual General Meeting of PYMA, the annual accounts were approved while all the members paid tribute to outgoing chairman Saqib Naseem and outgoing vice-chairman Junaid Teli and expressed the expectation from the newly elected officials that they will play their full role in solving the problems of Yarn business.

