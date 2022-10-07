AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PYMA vows to solve problems of member organizations

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 06:35am
Follow us

KARACHI: The newly elected senior vice chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) Sohail Nisar and vice chairman for Sindh Balochistan region Muhammad Javed Khanani expressed their determination to make the efforts of previous officials more fruitful, saying that they will solve the problems faced by polyester cotton yarn trading and manufacturers through mutual consultation.

PYMA office-bearers further said they will raise a strong voice at the federal level. In this regard, proposals will be compiled and sent to the federal government in mutual consultation with PYMA members so that the problems faced by the business community related to yarn business can be solved amicably.

In the Annual General Meeting of PYMA, the annual accounts were approved while all the members paid tribute to outgoing chairman Saqib Naseem and outgoing vice-chairman Junaid Teli and expressed the expectation from the newly elected officials that they will play their full role in solving the problems of Yarn business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PYMA polyester cotton yarn trading PYMA members Yarn business

Comments

1000 characters

PYMA vows to solve problems of member organizations

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories