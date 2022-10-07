AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
Pakistan-Türkiye Medica Expo-2022 begins

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: Inaugurating the three-day Pakistan-Türkiye Medica Expo-2022 at Expo Center on Thursday, Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that investors from Turkey, China, Singapore and other countries have invested in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Punjab and this investment is an alternative to imports.

While addressing the event and talking to the media representatives, the senior minister said Turkish investors have invested $500 million in various sectors in the SEZs of Faisalabad. Terming the issuance of health cards as a revolutionary initiative of the Punjab government, he said the people are getting quality treatment facilities for free through this initiative. Turkey has always stood by Pakistan in hour of need and has a prominent position in medical technology and Pakistan can upgrade its hospitals by using Turkish technology, he said.

He said the PTI has created a special technology zone authority at the federal level for the promotion of technology in its government. Special technology zones are being created in Punjab and the government will welcome Turkish investors in Special Economic Zones and Special Technology Zones, he further said.

The Punjab government was advancing Imran Khan’s concept of an Islamic welfare state, he said and maintained that the concept of true freedom is incomplete without economic freedom. Without a judicious system of justice, there can be no prosperity, he said.

Turkish Deputy Health Minister Tolga Tolunay said that the brotherhood of Pakistan and Türkiye is exemplary. Both countries have stood by each other in times of trouble. Türkiye has always supported Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue; he said and noted that practical steps are needed to increase bilateral trade as the volume of trade between the two countries is low.

Dr Yasmin Rashid and Akhtar Malik highlighted the initiatives for the promotion of the health sector and the cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye in this sector.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Primary and Secondary Dr Irshad Ahmad, Secretary Specialized Health Imran Sikander Baloch, Chairman and CEO PBIT, VCs of medical universities, and a large number of students participated in the event.

