Laureates of 2022 Aga Khan Music Awards announced

Oct 07, 2022
GENEVA, (Switzerland): Laureates of the 2022 Aga Khan Music Awards were named Thursday. The triennial Awards, established by His Highness the Aga Khan in 2018, recognise exceptional creativity, promise and enterprise in music in societies across the world in which Muslims have a significant presence.

Award winners and recipients of a Special Mention will share a prize fund of $500,000 as well as opportunities for professional development. These opportunities include commissions for the creation of new works, contracts for recordings and artist management, support for pilot education initiatives, and technical or curatorial consultancies for music archiving, preservation and dissemination projects.

The Aga Khan Music Awards reflect the conviction of His Highness the Aga Khan, 49th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Muslims that music can serve as a cultural anchor, deepening a sense of community, identity and heritage, while simultaneously reaching out in powerful ways to people of different backgrounds.

In naming the laureates, the Awards Master Jury expressed its desire to support as many outstanding nominees as possible from the geographically and culturally diverse pool of close to 400 nominations in a time of urgent need for musicians and music educators.

Laureates of the Aga Khan Music Awards will be celebrated at a ceremony and series of affiliated events in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, organised in conjunction with the Aga Khan Award for Architecture on 29-31 October 2022.

The laureates of the 2022 Aga Khan Music Awards are:

Winners

• Zakir Hussain (India)

Special prize for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of his highly visible model of enlightened cross-cultural musicianship that has elevated the status of the tabla both in India and around the world through countless artistic collaborations, concert tours, commissions, recordings and film scores.

• AfelBocoum (Mali)

Singer and guitar player from Niafunké, Mali whose music combines acoustic guitar with local instruments to echo thesound of “desert blues”in an earthier, tradition-based style.

• Daud Khan Sadozai (Afghanistan)

Leading exponent of the Afghan rubab who has had a major impact on the preservation, development and dissemination of Afghan music worldwide.

• Peni Candra Rini (Indonesia)

Indonesian composer, improviser, vocalist and educator whose knowledge of traditional Indonesian performing arts informs her creation of new works produced worldwide.

• Soumik Datta (UK)

Sarod player who fuses his training in Hindustani classical music with pop, rock, electronica and film soundtracks to raise awareness about urgent social issues including climate change, refugeesand mental health.

• Yahya Hussein Abdallah (Tanzania)

Singer and composer of devotional songs and reciter of the Qur’an from Dar es Salaam, Tanzaniawho composes and sings in Swahili as well as some of Tanzania’s 126 local languages.

• Zarsanga (Pakistan)

Singer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, known as the Queen of Pashtun Folklore for her career-long devotion to the orally transmitted traditional music of tribal Pashtuns.

The Aga Khan Music Awards– administered by the Aga Khan Music Programme, an endeavour of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture – are governed by a Steering Committee co-chaired by His Highness the Aga Khan and his brother, Prince Amyn Aga Khan. The other members of the Steering Committee are: Ara Guzelimian, Special Advisor, Provost Emeritus, The Juilliard School, andArtistic and Executive Director, Ojai Music Festival; Salima Hashmi, Professor Emeritus, Beaconhouse National University; Shamsh Kassim-Lakha, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, University of Central Asia (UCA); Joseph Melillo, Executive Producer, Emeritus, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM); Sir Jonathan Mills, Director, Edinburgh International Culture Summit; and Zeyba Rahman, Director of the Building Bridges Program at the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.

2022 Aga Khan Music Awards Aga Khan Music Awards Afghan music Afghan rubab

