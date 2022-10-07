KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (October 06, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
484,875,989 264,121,142 14,845,744,333 7,865,112,929
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 923,019,832 (989,727,214) (66,707,382)
Local Individuals 14,168,695,463 (13,362,677,390) 806,018,073
Local Corporates 6,056,136,307 (6,795,446,997) (739,310,691)
