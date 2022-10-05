AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
KSE-100 climbs 0.63% aided by 16-month high volumes

  • Persistent appreciation of rupee against dollar lent additional support
BR Web Desk Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 07:49pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its winning streak for a third session on Wednesday and the KSE-100 index rose 0.63% as volumes surged to their highest levels since July 2021.

Rupee’s persistent appreciation against dollar further fueled investor sentiment at the equity market and motivated them to make fresh buying. Resultantly, the KSE-100 Index rose 260.99 points or 0.63% to close at 41,611.42.

Trading began with a jump, however, the market traded in a narrow range for most part of the day. A buying spree, emerging at the end of the day, elevated the gains.

KSE-100 sustains gains driven by lofty volumes, rises 0.34%

Automobile and cement sector closed with gains however, chemical, fertiliser, banks and oil sectors ended the day on a mixed note.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that positive momentum from the previous close continued at the PSX.

“The market remained in positive zone throughout the day as investors continued to accumulate value stocks,” it said. “Rupee’s continuing its solidification against the US dollar helped investors to remain affirmative in the market.”

Volumes continued to swell in the main board with third tier stocks being in the limelight, it said.

Capital Stake, in its report, said that PSX witnessed yet another encouraging session on Wednesday.

“Indices traded in green all day long, while volumes increased from last close to levels last seen in July 2021,” it said.

On the economic front, rupee gained another Rs1.7 or 0.75% per dollar to close the session at Rs223.94, revealed data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Sectors raising the benchmark KSE-100 Index higher included technology and communication (113.30 points), cement (109.13 points) and fertiliser (23.81 points).

Volume on the all-share index spiked to 635.6 million from 593.4 million on Tuesday. On the other hand, the value of shares traded rose to Rs10.5 billion from Rs9.35 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 365 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 23.1 million shares and TRG Pakistan with 21.8 million shares

Shares of 351 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 164 registered an increase, 163 recorded a fall, and 24 remained unchanged.

