Oct 05, 2022
Two waste-to-energy plants to become operational by next year-end

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 06:51am
KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that two large plants for generating electricity from waste at the landfill site of Karachi will start working by the end of next year.

Each of the two plants has a production capacity of 50 Megawatts. While presiding over a meeting here he said that the waste-to-energy projects were priority of the Sindh Government.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the two contracting firms, M/s Khan Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd and Green Waste Energy Pvt Ltd,

Energy Secretary Abu Bakar Madani, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa and other officials of the energy department.

It was informed that the two plants would be completed by the end of next year 2023. They will start generating electricity on a commercial basis.

It was informed in the briefing that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has provided space and waste supply assurance for the two plants, while the work on the feasibility report and other regulations of the two plants was going on fast tracks.

The meeting was informed that discussions will be started soon for the potential buyer of electricity generated from waste.

Minister Imtiaz Sheikh directed that the both the companies should speed up their work and try to make these two plants operational as soon as possible.

