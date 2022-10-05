Ogra, NLC hold training for HTV drivers

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) in collaboration with National Logistic Cell (NLC) arranged a training course for HTV drivers for the transportation of LPG, pressurized gases and dangerous petroleum products

The Ogra in collaboration with NLC has arranged a training programme for the drivers of dangerous petroleum bowsers at Applied Technologies Institute and Driving School (ATIN), having state-of-the-art classrooms, video lectures, driving simulators, Highway Code model rooms, three-km driving track, drivers fitness labs, and drivers’ test facilities.

The session was attended by the senior management of NLC, Ogra, Ministry of Communications and the Department of Explosives, LPG marketing companies, LPG terminal operators, LPG transporters, PSO, and Shell Pakistan Limited, etc.

