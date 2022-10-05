UBL, NayaPay partner for fast int’l remittances to Pakistan

KARACHI: As the demand for fast, secure and simple digital payments across borders continues to grow, UBL and NayaPay have collaborated to enable users in Pakistan to receive international remittances from over 100 money transfer agents (MTOs) directly in their NayaPay accounts.

NayaPay, a leading E-Money Institution in Pakistan, enables users to open E-money accounts on their smartphones in a few simple steps and take control of their finances. The bank with the highest volume of home remittances to Pakistan, UBL will further expand its reach by facilitating real-time cross-border transactions into NayaPay account holders. Recipients can also enjoy the convenience of making all their everyday payments through the NayaPay app and associated Visa debit card, accepted at ATMs and retailers worldwide.

During the ceremony, Zia Ijaz, Group Executive Branch Banking and International, UBL expressed his thoughts, “UBL is a flag-bearer in developing the digital ecosystem of Pakistan and this partnership is another step towards it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022