PTI to approach IHC on resignation issue: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general-secretary Asad Umar on Tuesday alleged that an “illegal” path was adopted on the issue of resignations of his party’s members in National Assembly in a bid to create factions in the party.

Speaking at a news conference, the senior PTI leader announced that his party will approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the issue of resignations of his party from the National Assembly. PTI MNAs had resigned en-bloc following the House passed a no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan in April this year and ousted him from office in a first in the country’s history through the constitutional way.

Umar; however, alleged that the law is being violated on the issue of resignations and stated that the party would approach the IHC. Through this, he continued that an attempt is being made to create factions within the PTI.

He said that the federal government was afraid of holding elections on 123 vacant seats, adding that some resignations of PTI members are being accepted under a “conspiracy”. He added that in one of the leaked audios, it revealed that the government wants to accept the resignations of the preferred members.

He said that the party in its petition to be filed with the IHC would request that the resignations of the PTI members should be considered altogether because then deputy speaker Qasim Suri had accepted the resignations of all members of the party.

He hoped that the IHC would make an early decision on the matter.

Umar further alleged that Imran Khan’s government was ousted under a “conspiracy” through a “regime change” operation and this operation was done to save the theft of hundreds of billions. He added that soon after the diplomatic cypher, the PTI chairman had consulted the party as to whether the party should stay in the current assembly or not. “After the consultation, all the members decided in favour of resignations,” he added.

According to him, it is the job of the politicians to end political crises, “but politicians have no role in the country’s democracy.”

The PTI leader further alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “is no more a state institution, but has become an ally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which has acted upon the recommendations of the political parties in the alliance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022