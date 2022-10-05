MPCL launches ‘Green on Wheels Initiative’

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (MPCL) organised an event to launch its Flagship Green on Wheels Initiative to support CDA in developing Islamabad’s largest Miyawaki Forest.

The event held on Tuesday at Srinagar Highway in Islamabad and attended by senior management of CDA, District Administration and MPCL.

Brig Asad Raza (retd) comprehensively briefed the audience about company’s broader CSR commitments and sustainability goals. The social impact of various CSR initiatives was also apprised wherein MPCL has shown the resolve and commitment towards sustainable development in all of its areas of operation.

Irfan Azeem, DG Environment CDA explained the concept of “Miyawaki” as one of the most effective tree planting methods for creating forest on degraded land in an earlier timeframe. It is effective because it is based on natural reforestation principles, i.e. using trees native to the area and replicating natural forest regeneration processes.

Managing Director MPCL, Faheem Haider expressed the dire need to develop climate resilient polices in wake of recent floods in Pakistan and focus on participating in clean and green environmental initiatives. He eulogized CDA’s initiative of aligning their green initiatives with the MPCL’s “Green on Wheels” and developing the largest Miyawaki forest in Islamabad with the support of MPCL. MPCL’s Green on Wheels initiative is an extension of company’s commitment towards fostering a healthy environment.”

