Maryam gets passport back

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz received her passport from the Deputy Registrar of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

She approached the officer and received her passport after fulfilling necessary formalities.

The LHC on Monday had directed the officer to return Maryam Nawaz’s passport surrendered to the court in 2019 for getting bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case in addition to a surety bond of Rs 70 million.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of LHC had allowed the petition filed by the PML-N leader for her passport after prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not oppose her plea.

