AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Trade gap narrows 20% to $2.88bn in September 2022

  • Deficit reduces due to sharp 20% year-on-year decrease in imports
BR Web Desk Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:32pm
Follow us

Pakistan's trade deficit contracted 20% to $2.88 billion on a year-on-year basis in September 2022 led by a sharp decline in imports. As per provisional data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday, imports recorded a 20% reduction on a year-on-year basis and 13% on monthly basis.

The data revealed imports clocked in at $5.27 billion last month compared to $6.56 billion in the same month of previous year. On the other hand, exports recorded a marginal decline as they fell from $2.4 billion September 2021 to $2.39 billion in September 2022.

Monthly basis

On a month-on-month basis, trade deficit fell 20% as it amounted to $3.59 billion in August 2022. Imports during August stood at $6.07 billion, while exports remained $2.48 billion.

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

Speaking to Business Recorder, Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf said the contraction in trade deficit comes primarily on the back of fall in imports.

“Although the breakup is not available yet, however, it seems that the decline in import bill came due to drop in oil imports,” he said. “Oil consumption fell in Pakistan following sharp hikes in petrol prices over the past few months. On the other hand, Pakistan had ample oil inventory at the start of September and therefore, oil imports stayed low throughout the month.”

Apart from this, there is a general slowdown in the economy which is reflected from fall in imports, he added.

Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas told Business Recorder that exports remained stagnant as they witnessed 1% decrease, however, imports saw a massive drop.

He added that trade deficit narrowed down due to overall economic slowdown and drop in global commodity prices,

Trade figures are crucial for Pakistan as they reflect the flow of dollars that determine pressure on the local currency.

On Tuesday, the rupee maintained its winning momentum against the US dollar, and was up nearly 0.9% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours. Analysts have attributed the rupee's recent gain to the return of Ishaq Dar, widely seen as an advocate of a strong rupee.

Moreover, flash floods, caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers, have wrecked havoc in Pakistan and caused mammoth losses. Nearly 1,700 people have died from them and the UN has blamed it on climate change. The cost of the damages is estimated to be at least $30 billion.

Import pakistan exports imports export Exports Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan rubber exports iron ore export Import of urea cotton imports import of luxury Pakistani textile exporters Floods in Pakistan coal imported oil import bill tech exports

Comments

1000 characters

Trade gap narrows 20% to $2.88bn in September 2022

Pakistan can’t afford flood recovery, seeks help: Sherry Rehman

Energy crisis: Pakistan fails to secure LNG contract

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

Pakistan’s towels, bedsheets manufacturers shutting operations amid cotton shortage

Oil prices edge up ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

Apple iPhone exports from India top $1 billon in 5 months

Biden warns Iran to face ‘costs’ for crackdown on Amini protests

Policy commitments made by govt to continue to apply: IMF

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Read more stories