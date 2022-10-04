AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,744 Increased By 149.7 (0.96%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Apple iPhone exports from India top $1 billon in 5 months

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2022 02:28pm
Follow us

Apple Inc’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in five months since April, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, reflecting the tech giant’s growing bet on the South Asian nation amid New Delhi’s push for local manufacturing.

The outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, almost double when compared to the year through March 2022, the report said, citing sources.

Apple started making the iPhone 13 in India earlier this year, and the company announced last week its plans to manufacture the latest iPhone 14.

The tech giant has been manufacturing iPhones in India from 2017.

Apple to make iPhone 14 in India in shift away from China

The devices exported from India from April to August this year comprise iPhone 11, 12 and 13 models, Bloomberg said.

The report comes as Apple seeks to shift some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India, the second biggest smartphone market in the world, where it is also planning to assemble iPad tablets.

India and countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are increasingly turning important to contract manufacturers supplying to American brands as they seek to diversify production away from China, amid COVID-related lockdowns and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’s request for comment.

India iPhone Apple+

Comments

1000 characters

Apple iPhone exports from India top $1 billon in 5 months

Pakistan can’t afford flood recovery, seeks help: Sherry Rehman

Energy crisis: Pakistan fails to secure LNG contract

Pakistan’s towels, bedsheets manufacturers shutting operations amid cotton shortage

Oil prices edge up ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

Biden warns Iran to face ‘costs’ for crackdown on Amini protests

Policy commitments made by govt to continue to apply: IMF

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Read more stories