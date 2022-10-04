AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

Ali Hussain Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar’s highly “irresponsible and gratuitous” remarks made at Vadodara, India insinuating at Pakistan’s so-called involvement in “international terrorism”.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, reacted sharply to Jaishankar’s remarks in which he had stated that “India is an expert in information technology, and our neighbour is an expert in international terrorism”, and categorically rejected the remarks as highly “irresponsible and gratuitous”.

“His [Jaishankar] unfounded remarks are yet another manifestation of the Indian leaders’ obsession to concoct facts with respect to terrorism for misleading the international community, and to point fingers at neighbours in a bid to mask India’s own well-known credentials as a state-sponsor of terrorism and a serial violator of human rights,” the spokesperson said.

He added that nowhere was state terrorism more evident than in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where over 900,000 Indian occupation forces continued to terrorise, torture, and torment innocent Kashmiris with impunity. The world is also aware of the “saffron terror” orchestrated and unleashed by the BJP-RSS zealots against Muslims in India, he added.

He stated that Pakistan’s contribution to world peace, from successful counter-terrorism operations to our role in the global fight against terrorism, was widely acknowledged by the international community.

“Pakistan is the only country that has stemmed the tide of terror directed against it from elements and states with inimical motives,” he said. In reality, he continued by saying that India had been involved in supporting terrorism against Pakistan from its own territory and from other countries in the region.

He pointed out that India’s mischievous campaign to masquerade as a “victim” of terrorism and seeking to hoodwink the world community by hypocritically leveling allegations against Pakistan was pathological.

He added that the spy, Kulbhushan Yadhav, a serving Indian navy officer and RAW operative who was involved in planning, supporting, abetting, and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan, remained a stark reminder of India’s true face of a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for its patronage of terrorist entities and for instigating unrest in neighbouring countries,” the spokesperson stated.

More importantly, rather than leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan, he added that India would be well advised to abjure its policy of state terrorism in the IIOJK and against the Muslims in India, and allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per their wishes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

terrorism IIOJK Asim Iftikhar UN Security Council resolutions Kulbhushan Yadhav

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories