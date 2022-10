SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged lower on Monday, as domestic manufacturers’ business mood weakened in the third quarter amid high raw material costs while the market was still dominated by concerns over a global economic slowdown.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for March delivery was down 0.9 yen, or 0.4%, at 227.4 yen ($1.57) per kg, as of 0200 GMT. Chinese financial markets are closed from Oct. 1 until Oct. 7 for its Golden Week national holiday.