India bans Olympic javelin thrower until 2025 for doping

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2022 11:57am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
NEW DELHI: Indian anti-doping authorities have suspended Tokyo Olympic javelin thrower Shivpal Singh for four years after he tested positive for a banned drug.

Shivpal, India’s second best javelin athlete after Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, was tested out of competition in September last year.

Shivpal, who finished 27th in javelin qualifying at last summer’s pandemic-delayed Games, tested positive for methandienone, a performance-enhancing steroid.

The 27-year-old’s ban by India’s anti-doping disciplinary panel comes into effect from his provisional suspension in October last year. It ends in October 2025, the panel said.

India’s Chopra hoped to breach 90m mark but happy with Diamond League trophy

Shivpal threw a personal best of 86.23m to win silver at the Asian championships in Doha in 2019.

He adds to the growing list of Indian athletes to be suspended for doping this year, including Tokyo Olympic discuss thrower Kamalpreet Kaur.

India are ranked third in the number of doping violations behind Russia and Italy, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency report released last year.

