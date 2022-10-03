Parliament’s joint sitting on 6th

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has decided to summon a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday to start the last Parliamentary year of the incumbent National Assembly, it is leant.

According to the sources, the question of audio leaks would be the hottest topic discussed at the beginning of the session. They said that parliamentary activities will begin this weekend.

The sources said that the Presidential address from the joint session of the Parliament would be delivered on Thursday. For this purpose, the sources said that Federal Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been asked to work on the Presidential address which will apparently be delivered by President Arif Alvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022