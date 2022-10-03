AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No room for women’s harassment, promotion of ‘profanity brigade’: Sherry

APP Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said there was no room for harassment of women which should be condemned at every forum as it could not be allowed to promote profanity brigade spewing venom against people at public platforms.

Addressing the Dialogue on Growing Violence Against Women in Politics as chief guest, the Minister said no civilised society allowed harassment of women.

The dialogue was organised by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and the 4th Pillar-Vigilant Media Watchdog.

Sherry Rehman said, “I proudly claim to belong to the party of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto where no one can even think of harassment.”

She said President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari used to take strict action on exploitation against women.

The Minister said she had also written a book on ‘Womansplaining’ highlighting women struggle in our society, adding, “49 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of women and women are the worst affected by any crisis. However, Pakistan’s economy is driven by women.”

Commenting on the recent incident of jeering of the Information Minister at a coffee shop in London by some overseas Pakistanis, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through its forum had carried out the funeral of ethics and moral values in the society.

“PTI is taking the country to such a path of bad culture and degraded morals from which it is very difficult to retreat,” Senator Sherry Rehman said.

The Minister further added that what happened to (Federal Minister for Information) Marriyum Aurangzeb could happen to anyone. The PTI should condemn and prevent such incidents instead of promoting them, she added.

“Women are being exploited and PTI leader is keeping lull over the matter. You are fuelling fascism in Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan,” the minister lambasted PTI leadership for its silence over the issue.

She queried the PTI leaders saying, “Will you adopt this kind of attitude towards the women of your opponent party? These are the fruits of Imran Khan’s speeches and narrative.”

She concluded that the PTI should filter such pollution, otherwise, the society would hold them accountable.

Sherry Rehman CPNE Federal Minister for Climate Change harassment of women

Comments

1000 characters

No room for women’s harassment, promotion of ‘profanity brigade’: Sherry

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

IK granted pre-arrest bail

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories