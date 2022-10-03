Visa launches video game to sharpen financial skills of users

KARACHI: With FIFA World Cup excitement heating up, Visa, the official payment technology partner of FIFA, invites soccer fans to sharpen their financial skills on the virtual pitch with the new version of the educational video game, Financial Soccer. Gamers can suit up as the country of their choice and take their best shot for the coveted trophy by correctly answering questions designed to help players make smart, well informed money management decisions.

To further Visa’s commitment to uplift lives through the power of sport and the global platform of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Visa is working in collaboration with clients and non-profit organizations to make the new version of financial soccer available to as many people as possible. Visa and partners will host events, learning series and promote game availability in more than 100 markets around the world leading up to and following the tournament.

“Access to financial education to gain knowledge is critical to help individuals succeed in an increasingly digital world,” said Michelle Gethers, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility, Visa.

