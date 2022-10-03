IAP, Pesco join hands to resolve issues facing manufacturers

AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
PESHAWAR: Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have agreed to jointly take measures to resolve issues of manufacturers.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between president of IAP Malik Imran Ishaq and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pesco Gul Nabi Syed at the Wapda house.

Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Chairman IAP Standing Committee on Pesco and SNGPL, Riaz Arshad, executive member of IAP, Rafiq, the Estate Manager, KPEZDMC, relevant officials and staff were present.

The issues of Industrial Estate Peshawar were taken up with CEO Pesco during the meeting. Gul Nabi Syed while talking to the delegation assured the IAP for full cooperation, support and resolving all issues on priority grounds.

The CEO Pesco, on occasion, issued instructions for release material required for re-conducting Industrial Estate feeder on Khyber Match Road and avail PTW for re-conducting in a positive manner.

The Pesco senior official instructed PD Construction that he should initiate necessary action on bifurcation of Olympia Feeder because payment had already been made with increase of demand and request was not made for further delay in this regard.

The CEO Pesco told the meeting that the capacity of the grid station would be increased by installation of an additional MV40 transformer in the system.

He added an underground wiring project would be initiated in the industrial estate Peshawar very soon in order to reduce losses due to tripping issues.

On the occasion, the meeting agreed to increase and retain dedicated staff and resources at sub-division Industrial Estate Peshawar.

The meeting was told that fixed billing on unused approved loads can be challenged with Nepra.

It was furthermore informed that Pesco can help industries on fixed billing against sanctioned load to justify the case.

Malik Imran Ishaq, while speaking at the meeting thanked the CEO Pesco for taking serious note of problems of industrialists and issued directives to officials concerned on spot for their resolution.

The IAP chief said a vibrant liaison has been established between IAP and Pesco, saying the incumbent CEO is taking keen interest toward resolving industrialists’ issues and took prompt measures in this regard.

PESCO IAP Industrialists Association Peshawar Peshawar Electric Supply Company Gul Nabi Syed

