Pakistan

ACCA organises corporate conference in Faisalabad

Press Release Published 02 Oct, 2022 05:48am
FAISALABAD: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) hosted a large-scale corporate conference here in Faisalabad today on the theme ‘Rethinking a better world - Sustainable Growth for Pakistan’ featuring country’s top business and thought leaders and policy makers.

The conference provided a platform to region’s key stakeholders and brightest minds to engage in interdisciplinary, forward-thinking conversations to propose an agenda to revitalize the private sector and kick start an era of sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

The conference was attended by many prominent names in the corporate sector, as well as leading policy makers and the members of the provincial cabinet. The guest of honour for the event was Amjad Farooq, Commissioner - Corporate Zone, Regional Tax Office Faisalabad.

Lt. Gen Tariq Khan – Vice Chancellor, National University of Security Sciences, Mohammad Iqbal Ghori – Director Finance & Strategic Planning, Sadaqat Ltd., and Hammad Khalique Joint Director Incubation Program, Punjab Information Technology Board were among the keynote speakers who shared their insights and proposed tips for organizations to become future-ready.

At the conference, ACCA shared insights, practical guidance, strategies, and solutions to enable businesses and policy makers to embrace these new technologies and create a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Featuring contributions from forward thinking thought leaders, the conference programme included a future-focused panel conversation on the topic ‘Accounting for a Sustainable World; Talent, Technology, Trade’.

