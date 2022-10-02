Murad writes letter to Shehbaz: CM seeks PM’s help over gas supply to JJVL

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought prime minister’s help for resumption of gas supply to Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) as the flood affected people of Sindh direly need LPG.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the chief minister Sindh has annexed a letter he received from JJVL wherein the company has stated that its LPG production plant located in Hyderabad, Sindh is shut since June 2020 due to non-supply of gas by SSGCL.

In this connection, the chief minister has submitted that in the aftermath of devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in most parts of Sindh, one of the urgent requirements for the people is availability of fuel for cooking.

According to the chief minister, dry wood, which is commonly used, may no longer be easily available to them, adding that M/s JJVL plant is capable of serving 25,000 homeless people per day, who have no fuel for cooking.

The company has requested to restart the JJVL LPG plant for the benefit of people of Sindh.

The Sindh CM has requested the prime minister to pass instructions to the Ministry of Energy / SSGCL immediately for resumption of gas supply to JJVL for production of LPG and NGL which can be supplied to the flood affected people in their area of operation.

LPG production plant in Sindh, which is capable of meeting the energy requirements of 500,000 homes and effect the local prices of LPG very favourably, is shut since June 2020.

The LGP company, in its letter to Chief Minister , Sindh argued that at this time when every unit of energy is needed in the country, especially Sindh, he should forcefully take-up the matter with the Prime Minister as the restart of the JJVL LPG plant is essential for the benefit of people of Sindh and the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022