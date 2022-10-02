Bank Alfalah partners with Haball to launch digital supply chain lending in country

LAHORE: In line with its mission to provide innovation and convenience to customers, Bank Alfalah has partnered with Haball, a B2B payments aggregator catering to Shariah-compliant clients, to launch digital supply chain lending in Pakistan.

Haball has launched a digital lending platform, “Wisaaq”, which will now be available for use to Bank Alfalah’s corporate clients. Customers seeking Islamic variants of the bank’s supply chain finance products can obtain financing through a quick and simple digital process. With a growing need for financing by vendors and dealers in different industry verticals, this collaboration will enable Bank Alfalah to help more credit-starved businesses. Customers hesitant to obtain conventional modes of financing will now have greater access to Islamic variants of supply chain finance products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022