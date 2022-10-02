AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 02, 2022
Pakistan

Criminal cases on the rise in capital

Fazal Sher Published 02 Oct, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: A significant increase was seen in criminal cases in the capital, with 131 criminal activities including robberies, car lifting, mobile phones and cash snatching at gunpoint were reported in the city during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, 25 cases of robberies, 16 of snatching cash at gunpoint, 42 cases of mobile phone snatching, and 48 cases of auto theft were reported in Islamabad during the last week to different police stations.

Auto thieves remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 48 vehicles including 43 motorbikes and five cars.

The cars stolen by auto thieves include a car of Malik Numan, the car of Muhammad Tariq, LOU-5235 of Shahid Iqbal, ZA-283 of Manook Masih, and BHF-8666 of Javeed Hussain.

During the last week, the most favourite areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Aabpara, Sabzi Mandi, the Industrial Area, Margalla, Shalimar, Tarnol, and Kohsar police stations.

In the same period, four cases of mobile snatching, two cases of robbery, three cases of snatching and auto theft, and one case of snatching of cash at gunpoint were reported. Different armed persons snatched cash and mobile phone from Asif, Sirfin, Wasim Baqir, and Ziaur Rehaman.

Armed robbers stole cash of Rs200,000 and other valuables from the house of Amjad Mehmood. During another incident, an unidentified person stole a laptop, internet device, and important documents from the car of Sabir Hussain.

