Gold prices go up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday closed on an upward note on the local market, traders said.

They were up by Rs1000 to Rs146500 per tola and Rs857 to Rs125600 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1661 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs1560 per tola and Rs1337.44 per 10 grams, traders said.

