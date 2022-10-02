FDA chief reviews progress made on foreign-funded water scheme

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram visited the French Water Supply Project phase 1 and reviewed the methodology used for water supply after treatment of canal water.

Managing Director WASA Abu Bakar Imran briefed the FDA chief about the project and said that work on the French Water Supply Project phase 2 and Danish waste water treatment plant is being carried out by WASA with foreign funds.

The FDA director general appreciated the foreign-funded projects of water supply and said that provision of clean drinking water to the citizens was a top priority of WASA and the Punjab government.

He said that this facility had been provided to supply clean drinking water to the population of eastern side of the city, which is a remarkable step of WASA. He thanked the French government for this significant project. He said that the development projects with regard to sanitation should be expanded for the relief of public besides controlling the issue of environmental pollution.

He stressed upon taking care of water supply projects including French-funded project and said advanced technology be used for this purpose to come up to the expectations of public. He assured all-out cooperation from FDA relating the development projects initiatives and raising the quality of departmental services.

WASA Managing Director Abu Baker Imran informed during briefing that WASA is undertaking the three mega projects including French Water Supply Project phase 2, Dainish water treatment plant and JICA JAPAN water supply improvement project. He said that the waste water treatment plant project has been termed as health factory by developed countries and healthy environment would be provided through Dainish waste water treatment plant.

He maintained that the further 0.5 million population would be benefited with drinking water by completing the French Water Supply Project phase two and JICA water supply improvement project.

Earlier, FDA Director General Dr Zahid Ikram visited WASA water supply project along with Water Managing Director Abu Baker Imran.

