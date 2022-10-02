AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FDA chief reviews progress made on foreign-funded water scheme

Press Release Published 02 Oct, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram visited the French Water Supply Project phase 1 and reviewed the methodology used for water supply after treatment of canal water.

Managing Director WASA Abu Bakar Imran briefed the FDA chief about the project and said that work on the French Water Supply Project phase 2 and Danish waste water treatment plant is being carried out by WASA with foreign funds.

The FDA director general appreciated the foreign-funded projects of water supply and said that provision of clean drinking water to the citizens was a top priority of WASA and the Punjab government.

He said that this facility had been provided to supply clean drinking water to the population of eastern side of the city, which is a remarkable step of WASA. He thanked the French government for this significant project. He said that the development projects with regard to sanitation should be expanded for the relief of public besides controlling the issue of environmental pollution.

He stressed upon taking care of water supply projects including French-funded project and said advanced technology be used for this purpose to come up to the expectations of public. He assured all-out cooperation from FDA relating the development projects initiatives and raising the quality of departmental services.

WASA Managing Director Abu Baker Imran informed during briefing that WASA is undertaking the three mega projects including French Water Supply Project phase 2, Dainish water treatment plant and JICA JAPAN water supply improvement project. He said that the waste water treatment plant project has been termed as health factory by developed countries and healthy environment would be provided through Dainish waste water treatment plant.

He maintained that the further 0.5 million population would be benefited with drinking water by completing the French Water Supply Project phase two and JICA water supply improvement project.

Earlier, FDA Director General Dr Zahid Ikram visited WASA water supply project along with Water Managing Director Abu Baker Imran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram foreign funded water scheme

Comments

1000 characters

FDA chief reviews progress made on foreign-funded water scheme

Economic revival: Dar shares key fiscal measures with SBP governor

Remarks against woman judge: Arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan

Imran asks party workers to expedite preparations for ‘long march’

PML-N vows to take leaked audiotapes, purported cypher to logical end

China pledges over $90m for flood-hit Pakistan

World rallies in solidarity with Iran protests over Mahsa Amini death

CPHGC seeks revision in Nepra’s coal price notification

FBR working on new tax incentives for Chinese cos

World Bank may allow 22-month extension of NTMP-1 closing date

Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response

Read more stories