CAA revises travel advisory for domestic, international travel

  • Says wearing face masks onboard domestic and international flights is no longer mandatory
BR Web Desk Published 01 Oct, 2022 09:22pm
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday revised rules for domestic and international travel.

The authority in a Twitter post said: "Wearing face masks onboard domestic and international flights no longer mandatory, but still preferable."

The development comes after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revoked the mandatory requirement of wearing face masks.

“Amid declining COVID-19 trend across the country, mask-wearing as a part of nonpharmaceutical interventions is no longer a mandatory requirement during domestic and international travel; however, still preferable,” a notification issued by NCOC read.

NCOC COVID-19 travel restrictions

