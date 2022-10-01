Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed appointed PNSC chairman

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed has assumed the charge of the post of Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) with effect from 30th September 2022.

The PNSC Board of Directors in a meeting held on Friday ratified the nomination of Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed, as Chairman PNSC, as notified by the Establishment Division and Ministry of Maritime Affairs notifications. PNSC Board welcomed him and assured full cooperation and support for the organization.

Further, Asad Chandna, as ex-Officio, Additional Secretary, MOMA, Alia Shahid, as ex-officio DG Port and Shipping, Anwer Sheikh, as ex-officio, Additional Secretary (Corporate Finance), Finance Division have joined as new Board Members on the PNSC Board of Directors and also attended the aforesaid PNSC Board Meeting.

