AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed appointed PNSC chairman

Press Release Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed has assumed the charge of the post of Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) with effect from 30th September 2022.

The PNSC Board of Directors in a meeting held on Friday ratified the nomination of Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed, as Chairman PNSC, as notified by the Establishment Division and Ministry of Maritime Affairs notifications. PNSC Board welcomed him and assured full cooperation and support for the organization.

PNSC achieves highest annual profit in history

Further, Asad Chandna, as ex-Officio, Additional Secretary, MOMA, Alia Shahid, as ex-officio DG Port and Shipping, Anwer Sheikh, as ex-officio, Additional Secretary (Corporate Finance), Finance Division have joined as new Board Members on the PNSC Board of Directors and also attended the aforesaid PNSC Board Meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PNSC Admiral Jawad Ahmed Asad Chandna

Comments

1000 characters

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed appointed PNSC chairman

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

SPI inflation up 0.94pc WoW

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Dar made Leader of the House: Senate adopts three govt bills

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Read more stories