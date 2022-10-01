Leaked audiotapes expose ‘lies’ of Imran Khan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the purported audio leaks of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan have shattered his “false” narrative of regime-change through the alleged foreign conspiracy and his “despicable face” stands exposed before the entire nation.

He stated these while addressing at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of Bhara Kahu Bypass project here.

In his address, the prime minister referred to the audio leaks and accused former premier Imran Khan of wasting five months of the nation by “concocting lies” and “propaganda”. “But his (Imran Khan) own audio leaks exposed his fraudulence,” he stated, adding that Imran Khan blamed the politicians as traitors “but in reality, it was he who betrayed the nation.”

“Imran Khan’s ‘lies’ about the ‘imported government’ are, in fact, a conspiracy against the entire nation,” the prime minister said, adding that the people need to understand the “reality of a liar”.

“For how long will your lies survive? I don’t think there can be a more heinous crime,” he maintained.

Further talking about the audio leaks, the prime minister accused Imran Khan of asking his then principal secretary Azam Khan to “hatch a conspiracy against Pakistan”.

“I haven’t seen a more irresponsible person and a bigger liar than Imran Khan during my entire life in politics. And this is something that needs to be lamented and calls for introspection,” he added.

The prime minister further stated that the entire nation was “ashamed” because of Imran Khan’s “lies” about a foreign conspiracy to oust his government. He further accused the former premier of putting the honour of the entire nation at stake and bringing “shame” to Pakistan.

“He (Imran) even conspired to divide the state institutions,” he further alleged.

The prime minister also mentioned that during his sideline meetings at the forums of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations General Assembly, some leaders of friendly countries had conveyed him their “annoyance” over the “irresponsible” foreign policy of Imran Khan.

“I have taken an oath under the Constitution, so I cannot reveal this secret. But some friendly countries personally told me how arrogant he (Imran Khan) has been and that how he damaged our ties,” he maintained, adding that Imran Khan also angered other nations, but he declined to reveal further details.

He added that it was pointed out to him during his trip to the US and at other instances that the current government has taken a huge burden, otherwise, Imran Khan’s popularity was “declining”. “I told them I did it to save the state of Pakistan,” he stated without giving further details of those to whom he was referring to.

He claimed that Imran Khan also had approached a country, which he did not mention, and “begged” them for money.

“But they told him to put his house in order, first. He (Imran) begged them to announce the release of funds so that he gains respect in his home country before being removed from his office,” the prime minister claimed.

Even after these events unfolded, Shehbaz Sharif said that he is ready to invite everyone to come and build Pakistan together by setting aside differences.

He further stated that the current government is resolute in dealing with the immense challenges after the previous government pushed the country to the brink of economic collapse.

He expressed his commitment to rebuild and develop the country that was “bearing the brunt” of Imran Khan’s tenure in the government.

On the occasion, the prime minister was given a briefing on the modalities and execution of the Rs6 billion project of 5.4 kilometres, finalised after a transparent bidding process.

He directed to ensure completion of Bhara Kahu Bypass within four months and also emphasised to further reduce the project cost.

