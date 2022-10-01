AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Leaked audiotapes expose ‘lies’ of Imran Khan: PM

Recorder Report Published October 1, 2022 Updated October 1, 2022 04:28am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the purported audio leaks of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan have shattered his “false” narrative of regime-change through the alleged foreign conspiracy and his “despicable face” stands exposed before the entire nation.

He stated these while addressing at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of Bhara Kahu Bypass project here.

In his address, the prime minister referred to the audio leaks and accused former premier Imran Khan of wasting five months of the nation by “concocting lies” and “propaganda”. “But his (Imran Khan) own audio leaks exposed his fraudulence,” he stated, adding that Imran Khan blamed the politicians as traitors “but in reality, it was he who betrayed the nation.”

“Imran Khan’s ‘lies’ about the ‘imported government’ are, in fact, a conspiracy against the entire nation,” the prime minister said, adding that the people need to understand the “reality of a liar”.

“For how long will your lies survive? I don’t think there can be a more heinous crime,” he maintained.

Further talking about the audio leaks, the prime minister accused Imran Khan of asking his then principal secretary Azam Khan to “hatch a conspiracy against Pakistan”.

“I haven’t seen a more irresponsible person and a bigger liar than Imran Khan during my entire life in politics. And this is something that needs to be lamented and calls for introspection,” he added.

The prime minister further stated that the entire nation was “ashamed” because of Imran Khan’s “lies” about a foreign conspiracy to oust his government. He further accused the former premier of putting the honour of the entire nation at stake and bringing “shame” to Pakistan.

“He (Imran) even conspired to divide the state institutions,” he further alleged.

The prime minister also mentioned that during his sideline meetings at the forums of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations General Assembly, some leaders of friendly countries had conveyed him their “annoyance” over the “irresponsible” foreign policy of Imran Khan.

“I have taken an oath under the Constitution, so I cannot reveal this secret. But some friendly countries personally told me how arrogant he (Imran Khan) has been and that how he damaged our ties,” he maintained, adding that Imran Khan also angered other nations, but he declined to reveal further details.

He added that it was pointed out to him during his trip to the US and at other instances that the current government has taken a huge burden, otherwise, Imran Khan’s popularity was “declining”. “I told them I did it to save the state of Pakistan,” he stated without giving further details of those to whom he was referring to.

He claimed that Imran Khan also had approached a country, which he did not mention, and “begged” them for money.

“But they told him to put his house in order, first. He (Imran) begged them to announce the release of funds so that he gains respect in his home country before being removed from his office,” the prime minister claimed.

Even after these events unfolded, Shehbaz Sharif said that he is ready to invite everyone to come and build Pakistan together by setting aside differences.

He further stated that the current government is resolute in dealing with the immense challenges after the previous government pushed the country to the brink of economic collapse.

He expressed his commitment to rebuild and develop the country that was “bearing the brunt” of Imran Khan’s tenure in the government.

On the occasion, the prime minister was given a briefing on the modalities and execution of the Rs6 billion project of 5.4 kilometres, finalised after a transparent bidding process.

He directed to ensure completion of Bhara Kahu Bypass within four months and also emphasised to further reduce the project cost.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan Leaked audiotapes

Comments

1000 characters

Leaked audiotapes expose ‘lies’ of Imran Khan: PM

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

SPI inflation up 0.94pc WoW

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Dar made Leader of the House: Senate adopts three govt bills

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Read more stories