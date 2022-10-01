APTMA chief demands continuation of competitive energy tariff

LAHORE: Newly-elected Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Asif Inam, while addressing 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association, has demanded continuation of a regionally competitive energy tariff to ensure viability of the textile industry.

Earlier Shahid Sattar, central Secretary General APTMA, announced the results of the Association.

He said Asif Inam has been elected as central Chairman, followed by Rehman Naseem as Senior Vice Chairman, Naveed Ahmed and Asad Shafi as Vice Chairmen.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Raza Baqir, Secretary General North Zone APTMA, announced election results of the zone. He said Hamid Zaman has been elected as Chairman, Kamran Arshad as Senior Vice Chairman, Kh. Muhammad Anees as Vice Chairman; and Asad Shafi as Treasurer for the Northern Zone.

Asif Inam appreciated the untiring efforts of Group Leader and Patron-in-Chief APTMA Dr Gohar Ejaz in securing the confidence and trust of the Association members in the APTMA Annual Elections of 2022-23 for the 14th consecutive year.

He also congratulated his group members for securing an unprecedented 14th consecutive victory in the annual elections of APTMA both at Centre and Zonal levels.

The outgoing Chairman of the Association Abdul Rahim Nasir paid special thanks to the Patron-in-Chief and the APTMA management for their unstinting support throughout his tenure as Chairman APTMA. He wished good luck and a successful journey ahead to the new Chairman and his team.

He said the textile exports of the country were stagnant at $12-13 billion till 2018-19 owing to multiple issues especially energy tariff and non-availability of energy for textile industry.

He apprised of that consequent to hectic efforts made by his Group led to the approval of Regionally Competitive Energy Tariff by the Government for export oriented sectors both for electricity and gas.

He said that energy tariff costs not more than 2.67% to the country but contributed to expanding textile exports to $19.33 billion during 2021-22 registering growth of 26% over the preceding year and over 54% in short span of three years.

He added that new investment of $5 billion has been made in textile sector which has now potential to give exponential growth to textile exports provided business friendly environments are continued to be extended to textile and other export oriented sectors.

He also announced names for the National Economic and Business Council consisting of professionals from all field of economy to analyse economic woes of the country and to prepare blue print for economic revival and development of economic vision for the next ten years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman North Zone Hamid Zaman said the Association would follow the vision of Patron-in-Chief APTMA, Dr. Gohar Ejaz regarding Road to $ 50 billion Exports by moving to stitching sector and conversion of $ 3 billion yarn and fabrics of the country into value added garments for exports fetching addition export of $ 10 Billion.

According to him, a Garment Training Centre will also be established under the auspices of APTMA to train manpower for employment in vast expanding garment sector with the view to foster exports and boost up economy of the country.

He was hopeful about better cotton crop this year despite heavy rains and floods in the country. He said that offering of global cotton prices to local farmers has grossly helped in enhancing cotton production.

A resolution was also adopted by the APTMA North zone demanding continued supply of electricity at the already agreed tariff of 9 cent per unit for the textile industry.

Both Kamran Arshad and Asad Shafi speaking on the occasion paid glowing tributes to the tireless efforts of Dr Gohar Ejaz in achieving the export target and hoped that the industry would continue to flourish provided that a level playing field is provided by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022