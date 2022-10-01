Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 30, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,128.67
High: 41,135.80
Low: 40,755.33
Net Change: 114.81
Volume (000): 128,619
Value (000): 8,235,595
Makt Cap (000) 1,594,009,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,087.03
NET CH (-) 19.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,466.44
NET CH (-) 40.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,219.59
NET CH (-) 56.50
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,825.44
NET CH (+) 15.64
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,670.88
NET CH (+) 10.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,105.20
NET CH (+) 90.14
------------------------------------
As on: 30-September-2022
====================================
