KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 30, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,128.67 High: 41,135.80 Low: 40,755.33 Net Change: 114.81 Volume (000): 128,619 Value (000): 8,235,595 Makt Cap (000) 1,594,009,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,087.03 NET CH (-) 19.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,466.44 NET CH (-) 40.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,219.59 NET CH (-) 56.50 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,825.44 NET CH (+) 15.64 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,670.88 NET CH (+) 10.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,105.20 NET CH (+) 90.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-September-2022 ====================================

