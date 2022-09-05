AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
Five Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2022
Five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during a search operation in North Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.

The operation was conducted on an intelligence report about the presence of terrorists in the area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Four terrorists were killed and five Pakistan Army soldiers was martyred during an 'intense exchange of fire' after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Boya, North Waziristan," it added.

According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also seized during the operation.

The development comes two weeks after the security forces killed two terrorists, including a commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Khabaib alias Bilal, in an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.

The ISPR said that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens.

