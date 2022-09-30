UK ‘will never accept’ Russian annexation of four Ukrainian territories: PM

LONDON: Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday accused Vladimir Putin of breaching international law as Russia prepared to formally annex four occupied Ukrainian territories.

Truss criticised the Russian leader for showing “clear disregard for the lives of the Ukrainian people he claims to represent”.

“The UK will never ignore the sovereign will of those people and we will never accept the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as anything other than Ukrainian territory,” she added.