PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday gave in-principle approval for setting up 2,000 megawatts of solar power projects in the public sector to generate low-cost and environment-friendly electricity in the country

The prime minister gave the approval while chairing a high-level review meeting regarding the 10,000 MW solarisation project in the country, the PM Office said. Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that the solarisation project will generate low-cost and environment-friendly electricity in the country.

He said the project will eliminate country’s dependence on expensive fuel-fired projects and save valuable foreign exchange.

Under the plan, agricultural tube wells in all four provinces will be shifted to solar on priority basis.

The prime minister said that by using solar energy, it will be possible to resolve the problems of distribution and line losses, electricity theft and increase in circular debt.

He said the companies investing in solar energy will be given sovereign guarantee by the government.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the transfer of fuel-powered power plants to solar energy in the country. The meeting was informed that an investors’ conference was organised on 14th of this month regarding investment in the solar energy sector in the country, in which representatives of investment companies from local and international countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, China, and Qatar participated and expressed deep interest in investing in solar energy sector in Pakistan.

The meeting was further told that the work has been started to select the location for the new solar power plants in the country. In this regard, a place near Muzaffargarh has also been identified where a 600 MW solar power plant will be constructed. Apart from this, plans are being made regarding 11KV feeders powered by solar energy.

The meeting was further informed that the framework and tariff for investment in the solar energy sector is being worked on and in this regard consultation is going on between the Power Division, Alternate Energy Development Board, Central Power Purchasing Company, NEPRA and other institutions.

