AAA Associates actively participating in flood relief efforts: MD

ISLAMABAD: The recent monsoon floods in Pakistan have run havoc in the country. Thousands of people have lost their lives and millions have lost their homes and livelihood. The federal government has calculated a loss of at least $ 10 billion as a result of weeks of heavy rainfall and subsequent floods, in Sindh and Balochistan, in particular, incurring damages of more than $ 2 billion (Rs 500 billion approx) due to the destruction in terms of homes, livestock and all main crops.

The government is carrying out its responsibilities and duties, but Pakistan’s private sector can play a massive role in the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas. In these times of unprecedented calamity, our nation stands together in support of our brothers suffering the most. Keeping in the spirit of nationhood and fraternity, AAA Associates has been actively participating in flood relief efforts.

As a leading real estate company in Pakistan, AAA Associates recognized its responsibility to community building. They began relief activities on a priority basis early August in Islamabad to provide essential daily necessities and assist flood victims. Emergency aid supplies and equipment, as well as food, and shelter, were being distributed among the affectees. Along with the flood relief aid in Quetta, AAA Associates made a cash donation to the affected people in Sindh. The AAA Associates Skardu Branch also made cash donations to the management of Skardu’s major central mosques, who will then distribute them to flood victims.

On the occasion, Chairman AAA Associates Sheikh Fawad Bashir expressed his solidarity with the people that have lost their homes, their farms and all the sources of their livelihood.

He said: “Climate Change has brought these catastrophic floods to our villages and towns, resulting in millions of people being displaced. As a nation, we should extend all that we can in support of our people”.

MD AAA Associates Lt Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (Retd) also expressed his concern as well and said: “I am deeply troubled about the current floods in Pakistan, which have been exacerbated by the effects of climate change. These floods, as well as the numerous other weather events occurring around the world, necessitate a redoubling of our efforts to combat the climate crisis that threatens to engulf us. AAA Associates has been called in to assist the government’s relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

The government presented the damage estimating that the economic impact of the floods would be at least $ 10 billion, or nearly 3% of the country’s GDP. This is the time we need to prove that patriotism is above any nationality and help people impacted by the devastating floods.

The Government of Pakistan along with many private NGOs are providing relief and rehabilitation to the affectees of torrential rains and flash floods in many parts of the country. In these times of despair, the real estate industry must come together to assist as many individuals as possible, regardless of political affiliation.

Our people are our strength. AAA Associates stands with the people of Sindh, Balochistan, and Southern Punjab, as well as those in Kohistan and Skardu, who have suffered the disastrous effects of floods. We will do everything in our capacity to help those that are suffering.

