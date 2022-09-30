FPCCI: Message from Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh

TEXT: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) is organizing 45th FPCCI Export Award to recognize the outstanding performance of firms for enhancing the insignia of Pakistan. As we know that, in knowledge drive global culture and human development, progressive nation atheistically search for new ideas, people, talents creative plans innovative methods to renovate the old and obsolete systems and infrastructure with new passion and ambitions fora better future. In the era of globalization and economic integration, enhancement of export plays crucial role.

Despite all challenges like infrastructure, Jack of knowledge creating activities and educational and health backwardness, our people are still competitive in marketing their talent in reaching international markets and I comment them on this success. On this occasion, I also applaud the role of FPCCI in promoting technology, export, economic growth, and prosperity and assisting traders and industrialist in addressing the new challenges being faced in the sphere of international market.

I believe that this event will play a role to boost the confidence of people in marketing their activities. Every successful national ways wants the quick convergence of the county, which is possible only in that condition when counties adopt export Jed growth and investment- led growth policies for competitiveness, diversification and value addition.

I congratulate to all the winners for their dedicates efforts which are highly admirable and it is my conviction that our people will perform better in future too accelerate the progress on Pakistan's economy which is the need of the time.

I congratulate all the awardees and convey my best wishes to the organizers the success of the ceremony.

