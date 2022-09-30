AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Japan Business dialogue: Message from Wada Mitsuhiro Japan Ambassador to Pakistan

Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

TEXT: It is my pleasure and a great privilege to congratulate on holding the 7th Pakistan-Japan Government Business Joint Dialogue and the 9th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue on 29th September which will be followed by the Trade and Investment seminar on 30th September. These events will be graced with the presence of our Honourable Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Mr. Ryuji Satomi, and dignitaries of both countries.

I would like to express my profound sympathies for the devastation that has been caused by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan. I offer my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the bereaved families and victims who have been so severely affected. The government of Japan is standing firm with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time. We have delivered emergency relief goods and decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of USD 7 million to Pakistan. We will further continue with our support.

This year, Pakistan and Japan celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. We have enjoyed a long-time friendship as “dereenah dost.” After World War II, Pakistan was the first country that started cotton export to Japan, thus Japanese people will never forget that Pakistani people helped us in difficult times.

While we are now living in an unprecedented era, there are many more sectors and areas where we could expand our cooperation such as climate change, renewable energy, disaster risk management, poverty reduction, and greater equity, for instance. We have so many common issues to jointly deal with for achieving sustainable and inclusive development. I would like to appreciate all of the people who have made tireless efforts to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Japan. I, as Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, will continue to support activities to materialize existing and future business potential in both countries and to make our relations stronger than ever before.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wada Mitsuhiro Japan Business dialogue

Comments

1000 characters

Japan Business dialogue: Message from Wada Mitsuhiro Japan Ambassador to Pakistan

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories