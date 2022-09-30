Japan Business dialogue: Message from Wada Mitsuhiro Japan Ambassador to Pakistan

TEXT: It is my pleasure and a great privilege to congratulate on holding the 7th Pakistan-Japan Government Business Joint Dialogue and the 9th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue on 29th September which will be followed by the Trade and Investment seminar on 30th September. These events will be graced with the presence of our Honourable Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Mr. Ryuji Satomi, and dignitaries of both countries.

I would like to express my profound sympathies for the devastation that has been caused by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan. I offer my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the bereaved families and victims who have been so severely affected. The government of Japan is standing firm with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time. We have delivered emergency relief goods and decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of USD 7 million to Pakistan. We will further continue with our support.

This year, Pakistan and Japan celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. We have enjoyed a long-time friendship as “dereenah dost.” After World War II, Pakistan was the first country that started cotton export to Japan, thus Japanese people will never forget that Pakistani people helped us in difficult times.

While we are now living in an unprecedented era, there are many more sectors and areas where we could expand our cooperation such as climate change, renewable energy, disaster risk management, poverty reduction, and greater equity, for instance. We have so many common issues to jointly deal with for achieving sustainable and inclusive development. I would like to appreciate all of the people who have made tireless efforts to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Japan. I, as Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, will continue to support activities to materialize existing and future business potential in both countries and to make our relations stronger than ever before.

