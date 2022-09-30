PJBF Director Honoured

TEXT: Pakistan Japan Business Forum is pleased to inform that Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Director of Pakistan Japan Business Forum and Honorary Technical Advisor, Federal Board of Investment (BOI), and Director of National Engineering Corporation (NEC), received “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette” in recognition of his devotion and contribution towards promoting economic relations and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Japan.

He has remained an active member of PJBF since inception and as a director is the current Chairman of the Governmental Affairs Committee. In terms of facilitation and attracting new Japanese entrants in Pakistan, he dedicatedly assisted and encouraged the Japanese entities to see Pakistan as a potential destiny. He additionally dealt with intricate application processes in cooperation with the Pakistani Government to help Japanese investors.

Apart from his work furthering bilateral business ties between the two friendly countries, he has contributed towards establishing the Pak-Japanese institution named “Pak-Japan Culture Center in Quetta,” managed by the Pak-Japan Friendship Society (PJFS) for over 20 years since 2002 with him as the President. This center provides the people of Baluchistan with cultural and educational services and activities on behalf of the people and the Government of Japan.

Last year the Government of Japan announced the foreign recipients of the 2021 Spring Conferment of Decorations. Syed Feroz Alam Shah, was amongst the proud recipients of “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette” in recognition of his sincere efforts to promote economic relations and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Japan. PJBF wishes Syed Feroz Alam Shah the best in his future endeavors and feels delighted for the proud he has done for both PJBF and Pakistan.

