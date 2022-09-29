AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks resume retreat as bond yields rise

AFP Published 29 Sep, 2022 07:32pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were back in the red early Thursday after the previous day’s reprieve amid volatility in the bond market and worries over further central bank interest rate hikes.

Thursday’s economic reports included data showing a drop in weekly US jobless claims that point to a strong labor market likely to keep the Federal Reserve focused on its current policy of countering inflation.

Wall Street bounces back as Treasury yields dip

US equities, which have fallen most of the last six weeks, enjoyed a rare up day on Wednesday after a bond market intervention by the Bank of England pressured bond yields in both the United States and Britain.

But yields were higher in both countries for 10-year bonds, as UK Prime Minister Liz Truss doubled down on a controversial tax cut policy that has rattled markets.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 percent at 29,228.10.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.9 percent to 3,647.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.5 percent to 10,770.55.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks resume retreat as bond yields rise

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, Safdar in Avenfield case

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Fifth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee appreciates nearly 1.1% against US dollar

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

HBL says will contest allegations in terror-financing case in US

Oil rises towards $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

LNG markets may tighten further in 2023, IEA's Birol says

Confidence in economy retreats: Ipsos survey

KSE-100 slumps 1.02% amid thin volumes

Putin set to proclaim annexation of seized Ukrainian territory on Friday

Read more stories