AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 slumps 1.02% amid thin volumes

  • Investors stay on sidelines as weakening economic cues dent sentiments
BR Web Desk Published September 29, 2022 Updated September 29, 2022 06:23pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended losses on Thursday and the KSE-100 index decreased 1.02% as weakening economic cues dented sentiment and investors chose to remain on the sidelines.

Imposition of secondary liabilities on HBL in a terror financing case added downside pressure to the market.

As a result, the KSE-100 Index finished the day with a decrease of 421.27 points or 1.02% to close at 41,013.86.

KSE-100 retreats marginally in roller-coaster session

Trading began with a dip and the market sustained the fall throughout the session. The decline accelerated in the final hour and inflated the losses.

Index-heavy cement, chemical, oil and banking sectors saw massive sell-off. Despite the pessimism, automobile sector ended the day mixed.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that the benchmark KSE-100 index witnessed a bloodbath session due to current political clamour and the negative news pertaining to HBL.

“As investors opted to remain on sideline from the market because of hazy economic forecast, the market opened in the red and remained under pressure for the rest of the day making an intra-day low of -524.31 points,” it said. “The volumes declined significantly across the main board on the contrary decent volumes were observed in the third tier stocks.”

Capital Stake, in its report, said that bears dominated the PSX.

“Indices traded in red all day long, whereas volumes fell from last close,” it said. “As per analysts, news of HBL facing secondary liabilities in a terror financing case created a havoc in the stock market.”

On the economic front, rupee gained for fifth successive session and recovered Rs2.5 or 1.07% against the US dollar to close at Rs229.62.

Sectors causing the benchmark KSE-100 Index to plummet included banking (246.77 points), technology and communication (52.96 points) and oil and gas exploration (26.77 points).

Volume on the all-share index contracted to 127.5 million from 220.6 million on Wednesday. On the other hand, the value of shares traded dropped to Rs5.5 billion from Rs8.03 billion recorded in the previous session.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 11.2 million shares, followed by TPL Pakistan with 9.98 million shares and TRG Pakistan with 7.8 million shares

Shares of 324 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 103 registered an increase, 194 recorded a fall, and 27 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index PSX trading kse-100 KSE–100 index kse 100 KSE100 companies

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 slumps 1.02% amid thin volumes

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, Safdar in Avenfield case

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Fifth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee appreciates nearly 1.1% against US dollar

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

HBL says will contest allegations in terror-financing case in US

Oil rises towards $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

LNG markets may tighten further in 2023, IEA's Birol says

Confidence in economy retreats: Ipsos survey

Putin set to proclaim annexation of seized Ukrainian territory on Friday

Read more stories