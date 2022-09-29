AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

  • Project aimed at revamping and modernizing the country’s age-old railway infrastructure
APP Published 29 Sep, 2022 06:02pm
Follow us

Pakistan and China agreed Thursday on the early launch of the much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) project, aimed at revamping and modernizing the country’s age-old railway infrastructure, APP reported.

The agreement was reached between the two countries during a dinner hosted by the Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong for Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

Railways Chairman, Additional Secretary, Secretary Aviation, and Chief Executive Officer Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) participated in the meeting.

The project has faced delays due to design faults and other issues, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The ML-l project of Pakistan Railways was the largest proposed infrastructure project of the country under CPEC to which the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) accorded approval at an estimated cost of US$ 6.8068 billion on August 5, 2020.

During the meeting today, Rafiq also invited the Chinese Ambassador to consider a partnership regarding launching budget airlines with PIA in order to make Pakistan’s small airports functional and provide better travel facilities to passengers.

The Chinese ambassador assured the minister that he will discuss the matter with the Chinese private airlines.

The envoy also assured of starting initiatives to allow direct flights from Pakistan to Beijing and Guangzhou for Pakistani airlines at the earliest.

PIA China Pakistan Economic Corridor China ambassador Khawaja Saad Rafiq upgradation of ML1 project

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Fifth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee appreciates nearly 1.1% against US dollar

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

HBL says will contest allegations in terror-financing case in US

Oil rises towards $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

Confidence in economy retreats: Ipsos survey

Russia set to annex Ukraine territory; West warns of new sanctions

ADB to repurpose assistance for Pakistan to support flood rehabilitation

Taliban fire into air to disperse women’s rally backing Iran protests

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Read more stories