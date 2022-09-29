Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Pakistan and China agreed Thursday on the early launch of the much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) project, aimed at revamping and modernizing the country’s age-old railway infrastructure, APP reported.

The agreement was reached between the two countries during a dinner hosted by the Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong for Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

Railways Chairman, Additional Secretary, Secretary Aviation, and Chief Executive Officer Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) participated in the meeting.

The project has faced delays due to design faults and other issues, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The ML-l project of Pakistan Railways was the largest proposed infrastructure project of the country under CPEC to which the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) accorded approval at an estimated cost of US$ 6.8068 billion on August 5, 2020.

During the meeting today, Rafiq also invited the Chinese Ambassador to consider a partnership regarding launching budget airlines with PIA in order to make Pakistan’s small airports functional and provide better travel facilities to passengers.

The Chinese ambassador assured the minister that he will discuss the matter with the Chinese private airlines.

The envoy also assured of starting initiatives to allow direct flights from Pakistan to Beijing and Guangzhou for Pakistani airlines at the earliest.