President, PM discuss security, economic situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday to discuss the country’s security and economic situation.

This is the second time the two held a meeting since Shehbaz’s ascension to power after ousting former premier Imran Khan.

Last month, amid growing political volatility, President Alvi had offered to reach out to both Prime Minister Shehbaz and former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to break the political impasse over a spate of thorny issues and find a broad consensus for fresh elections and a charter of economy.

According to sources, the meeting took place prior to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar’s oath-taking ceremony. The two leaders also discussed the matter of audio leaks from the Prime Minister’s Office which surfaced on social media over the weekend.

The sources said that the premier further informed President Alvi about meetings with various heads of state during the 77th United Nations General Assembly session in New York last week.

They said that newly-appointed finance czar Dar also met the President at the Aiwan-i-Sadr immediately after taking the oath of his office.

