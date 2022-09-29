Senate body concerned over rising prices of wheat flour

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, Wednesday, expressed serious concern over the rising prices of wheat flour and urged the ministry to take appropriate measures to check rising inflation which has hit the common man.

During the committee proceedings, the committee also showed concern regarding determining uniform minimum prices for wheat and called upon the ministry to take appropriate steps for legislation so as to facilitate the decision for a uniform minimum support price for wheat.

It was asserted that the sowing season for wheat begins from 10 October 2022 and hence, determination of a uniform minimum support price must be ensured before that date. The need to take appropriate steps in this regard was stressed.

In the eventuality of a difference of opinion related to determining the minimum support price, the Committee recommended that a forum to discuss the matter and enter an amicable resolution of all disputes is created.

Members of the Committee expressed serious apprehension that one of the major reasons for the shortage of wheat in the market is smuggling, especially to Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior may be requested for a briefing in this regard.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research was held on Wednesday at Parliament House Islamabad.

Chaired by Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah the meeting was attended by senators, Seemi Ezdi, Sania Nishtar, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Dr Asif Kirmani, and senior officers from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research along with all concerned.

Matters taken up included the Pakistan Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was passed with a majority decision by the Committee.

Senator Nishtar opposed the amendment and contended that the powers to constitute the Board and routine matters must be vested in the federal government. This amendment, she added, waters down the federal government’s authority.

In addition, the issue of cotton crop damage with regards to the flood situation; measures taken by the government to determine the Minimum Support Price for wheat and steps taken by the government to constitute the Wheat Board were also taken up by the committee.

The complete report on the PARC vacancies was discussed by the committee as well. While discussing the cotton CESS fee, the committee was of the view that this has been the main reason for losses and that research in the field is wanting.

This, it said, was an important issue and all-out efforts must be made to determine the CESS fee. Regarding loans to facilitate farmers, the committee recommended that all interest on loans given by the ZTBL may be waived.

An increase in loan facility was recommended for private commercial banks.

The committee stressed the need to follow up the matter with the SBP.

