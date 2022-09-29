FBR puts performance allowance on hold

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has discontinued performance allowance of a BS-21 and other BS-20 officers of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Services for a period of three months for not filing of declaration of assets; said a notification No. 2838-IR-I/2022 issued on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Syed Maroof Gilani, Member FBR, Ms Reema Masud, Commissioner IR, Islamabad, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, Commissioner IR Lahore and Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, Commissioner-IR, RTO, Lahore, Feroze Alam Junejo, Collector Customs Karachi, Malik Kamran Azam Khan, Chief Reforms & Modernization, FBR, Islamabad, Khalid Hussain, Collector Customs Quetta, and Khaleel Ibrahim Yousfani, Director Post Clearance Audit, Karachi have failed to submit their declaration of assets as envisaged under Para VII of guidelines for performance allowance 2015.

Para VII of the guidelines says that the employees who fail to file their annual declaration of assets and liabilities on due date of each year shall be de-notified for performance allowance for a period of three months or filing of declaration of assets and liabilities for the year, whichever is later. The guidelines also contain that besides non-compliance, it will also be considered as ‘misconduct’ under the rules.

