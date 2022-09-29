AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alvi spells out benefits of peace in Afghanistan

Naveed Butt Published 29 Sep, 2022 07:31am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that peace in Afghanistan would pave the way for it to become a trade and energy connectivity corridor in the region and would also accelerate the transit trade between Central Asian countries and Pakistan.

The president said that for this purpose, there is a need to expedite the materialization of the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (CASA-1000) power project, Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, and Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) projects for economic development and prosperity of this region.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan’s Head of Mission, Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The president said that Pakistan and Afghanistan had relations based on commonalities of history, culture and faith which needed to be further strengthened by focusing on enhancing bilateral trade, building greater networks with the Afghan business community, and further streamlining the clearance of consignments at the Border Crossing Points.

During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan could offer online or recorded educational packages of Allama Iqbal Open University and the Virtual University of Pakistan to Afghan students to help male and female students to get a quality education without the need to physically attend the educational institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Afghanistan President Dr Arif Alvi CASA 1000 project peace in Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

Alvi spells out benefits of peace in Afghanistan

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories