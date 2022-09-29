Sheikh Abdul Razzaq elected PVMA chairman

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Abdul Razzaq has been elected Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) for the year 2022-23 here on Wednesday.

According to an announcement of the PVMA here on Wednesday, Nasir Saleem and Muhammad Muneeb Monnoo were also unanimously elected Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively for the year 2022-2023.

The Secretary General PVMA, Umer Islam Khan, announced the final results at 79th Annual General Body Meeting of the Association at a local hotel.

The Executive Committee and Members of PVMA congratulated Sheikh Abdul Razzaq and hoped that being a veteran, seasoned and experienced person he will fully utilize his potentialities to resolve the problems being faced by the ghee/cooking oil industry.

The function was held o bid farewell to the outgoing Chairman Tariq Ullah Sufi and to welcome the incoming Chairman Sheikh Abdul Razzaq. Outgoing and incoming Chairmen, in their speeches highlighted, the challenges being faced by the industry. Sheikh Abdul Razzaq thanked the members for reposing confidence in him and assured to solve their problems on fast track basis.

